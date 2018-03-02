6th District Democratic contender weighs in on guns

Another of the three Democrats vying for the nomination to run in the 6th Congressional District election this November has weighed in on gun control in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting. Sergio Coppola calls it a “middle ground approach” where both major parties can work together on keeping firearms out of the wrong hands. Coppola is an IT professional living in Rockingham County. He’ll face off against Charlotte Moore and Peter Volosin in a June 12th Democratic primary.

