76-year-old Campbell County woman is “missing and endangered”

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered adult. Marjorie Guthrie, 76, left her daughter’s home in Campbell County on Tuesday night, June 6. She is operating a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria, light blue in color, bearing Virginia tag WMA-1165. Guthrie was last seen in the City of Lynchburg on the morning of Thursday, June 8. She has medical conditions that require medication that she hasn’t taken in several days. The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to contact 911 or the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.