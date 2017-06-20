Acting Superintendent appointed for Lynchburg City Schools

The Lynchburg City School Board has appointed Dr. Larry A. Massie as interim superintendent, effective July 1.He is expected to serve until the school board completes its search for anew superintendent and one is appointed to lead the school division. Massie has served in various Virginia superintendent positions over 24 years, including a previous stint as Acting Superintendent in Lynchburg.

From Lynchburg City Schools: At the June 20, 2017, Lynchburg City School Board meeting, the school board voted to appoint Dr. Larry A. Massie as interim superintendent, effective July 1, 2017. It is anticipated that he will serve until the school board has completed a search and a new superintendent is appointed to lead the school division. Dr. Massie brings a wealth of relevant experience to the interim post having served as a school superintendent in Virginia for 24 years including highly successful tenures as interim superintendent in Orange County, Lynchburg City, and Grayson County. Prior to serving as interim superintendent for these school divisions, Dr. Massie served as superintendent for Buckingham County and Russell County Public Schools. Upon assuming the superintendency for Buckingham County, none of the division’s schools were accredited. Under Dr. Massie’s leadership, the school division obtained full state accreditation for all schools and met division-wide Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP). Dr. Massie has garnered considerable recognition for his leadership throughout his distinguished career, including being honored as Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS) three times: in 1998, 2006, and 2008. Dr. Massie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tennessee, a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from East Tennessee State University, and an Ed.D. from Virginia Tech.