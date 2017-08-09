Adult suspect named, sought in Lynchburg Arms break-in and gun thefts

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for an adult suspect to go along with all the juveniles already charged with last month’s break-in and gun thefts from Lynchburg Arms. La’John LaPrade faces seven charges, including grand larceny of firearms, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit larceny, breaking and entering, and, wearing a mask in commission of a felony. Anyone with information about LaPrade’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Tracy Emmerson at (434) 332-9078 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-57900.