After draping Lee, Jackson statues in black, Charlottesville will hold “Community recovery town hall”

Charlottesville residents have the chance to talk with city officials Sunday about the white nationalist rally earlier this month that devolved into deadly violence. The city is hosting what it calls a “community recovery town hall” in collaboration with the U.S. Justice Department. The event comes after workers covered the statues of General Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson yesterday in black. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

08-24 Cville Statues Wrap-WLNI-WEB