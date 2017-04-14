Amber Alert Canceled

Alert Canceled; Children located and safe

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Portsmouth Police Department at 1-757-393-5300 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

MISSING CHILD 1:

Dominique Eugene Jarvis

Gender : male

Race : Black

Date of Birth : 03/23/2012

Height : 2 feet 10 inches

Weight : 32 Lbs

Hair: 4 braids brown

Eyes: brown

Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 14, 2017 08:54 AM

Circumstances: Child was last seen at 1100 Carrington Crescent, Portsmouth, Virginia. Child was last seen wearing a blue/red shirt.

MISSING CHILD 2:

Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis

Gender : male

Race : Black

Date of Birth : 05/30/2015

Height : 2 feet 06 inches

Weight : 30 Lbs

Hair: braided brown

Eyes: brown

Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 14, 2017 08:54 AM

Circumstances:

Child was last seen at 1100 Carrington Crescent, Portsmouth, Virginia.

ABDUCTOR:

Asia Dominique Jarvis

Black female, 5 feet 08 inches, 215 Lbs, bro hair, bro eyes. Abductor claimed to shoot the children if the father did not provide her with money. Unknown on weapon type.

ABDUCTOR PHOTOGRAPH

May be traveling in possibly a patriot Jeep , Black , Unknown tag.

P.S. Asia D. Jarvis has made threats to kill both children.