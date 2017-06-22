AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: 4-year-old Smyth County girl found safe

UPDATE from Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police has just been notified that Kimberly Long was safely located in the Rockingham County/Harrisonburg area…and Joel Long taken into custody without incident. For any additional information, you will have to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office – as they are the lead investigative agency on the abduction.

PREVIOUSLY: Call (276) 783-7204 or 9-1-1 if you’ve seen a 1998 Maroon Toyota Tacoma WVA4004 VA. Last seen on View Drive in Smyth County with Joel Dee Long, a white male, 26 years old, 6 feet 1 inch, 180 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair. The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse Have issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction on behalf of Smyth County on June 22, 2017 at 9:29 p.m. Smyth County is looking for Kimberly Jane Long, White, female, age 4 years old, height 3 feet 00 inches, weight 38 pounds, with hazel eyes and long blonde hair, wearing a black tank top and denim shorts. The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at View Drive, Smyth County, Va. The child is likely abducted by Joel Dee Long, White male, age 26 years old, height 6 feet 1 inch, weight 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair wearing an orange t-shirt and denim jeans. They may be traveling in a 1998 Maroon Toyota Tacoma, license VWA4004, VA, Interstate 91 North toward Roanoke. Please contact Smyth County at (276) 783-7204 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800 VACHILD). You may find information at www.vaamberalert.com.