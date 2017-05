AMBER ALERT: Baby, mother missing out of Hampton Roads

An Amber alert has been issued for 8-month-old Chloe Johnson and her mother Keir Johnson, who have not been seen since April 30th. The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in Hampton, Virginia. Officials believe they might be traveling in a 2013 Black Kia Optima. Contact Hampton Police with any information.

AMBER ALERT: THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AND VIRGINIA MISSING CHILDREN CLEARINGHOUSE HAVE ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT FOR A CHILD ABDUCTION ON BEHALF OF THE HAMPTON POLICE DIVISION IN HAMPTON ON 04/30/2017 AT 12:00 AM.

THE HAMPTON POLICE DIVISION IS LOOKING FOR CHLOE JOHNSON, BLACK, female, AGE 0 years old, HEIGHT 2 feet 05 inches, WEIGHT 20 lbs, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR.

THE CHILD IS BELIEVED TO BE IN EXTREME DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN AT 1900 HASTINGS AVENUE, HAMPTON, VA. THE CHILD IS LIKELY ABDUCTED BY Unknown Unknown, female.

THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A 2013 BLACK KIA OPTIMA, LICENSE VAW2197, VA, TOWARDS BUCKROE BEACH.

PLEASE CONTACT THE HAMPTON POLICE DIVISION AT (757)727-6111 OR THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AT 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT www.vaamberalert.com

P.S. ALSO MISSING AND POSSIBLY ABDUCTED IS THE CHILD’S MOTHER, KEIR JOHNSON, 34 YEAR OLD BLACK FEMALE LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, TEE SHIRT AND GLASSES..