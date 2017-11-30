American Legion post donates 120 stuffed animals for child victims

News release: On November 30, 2017, members from the local American Legion, Post 16, presented Chief Diaz and the Lynchburg Police Department with 120 stuffed animals. The animals are intended to be handed out to child victims of domestic violence, vehicle crashes, and other similar incidents during the Christmas season, and beyond. Representing the American Legion Post 16 were: Post Commander – Gordon Farmer, 1st Vice Commander – Otto Davis, Auxiliary President – Lynn Hawkins, and Past Auxiliary State President – Bonnie Crews. The Lynchburg Police Department and the City of Lynchburg are grateful for the kind actions of those that supported this effort, especially those from the American Legion Post 16.