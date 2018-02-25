‘American Pickers’ crew has plans to film in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The History channel’s series “American Pickers” will soon be filming in Virginia. The Virginian-Pilot reports that a film crew from the documentary show has plans to head to the state this spring to hunt for “unique antique collections and interesting stories” behind the items. The newspaper says anyone interested in appearing on the show should contact americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST. Any kind of business or museum is not eligible.