Amherst Co. deputy shot during traffic stop

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: Our office has had an officer-involved shooting. On 09/22/2017 at approximately 11:30 pm deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the Monroe Post Office in Amherst County. During the course of the stop a passenger in that vehicle produced a handgun and shot one deputy striking them in the head. Another deputy returned fire striking the suspect. The deputy has been treated and released. The suspect is still being treated. The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Virginia State Police to investigate this incident in accordance with our policy. All other questions are to be directed to Virginia State Police.