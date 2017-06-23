From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: This office working together with the Virginia State Police, Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force, and Roanoke City Police Department made a substantial seizure of marijuana on Thursday afternoon. A total shipment of 272 lbs. of marijuana was intercepted and seized prior to its delivery to subjects in Amherst County. The marijuana has an estimated street value of over $350,000. The investigation led law enforcement to a residence at 1624 Apt. B., Elon Road, in Madison Heights. As a result of this collaborative effort, David Jason Trail , 35, of Madison Heights and Cedrick Herman Stephens, 51, of Lynchburg have both been arrested. Both men are charged with § 18.2 – 248.1 , Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana . In addition, (2) firearms and $1800 in U.S. Currency was seized. The suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center, where they are being held on $15,000 bonds. Additional charges are pending.