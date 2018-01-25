Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 9-year-old boy

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a nine-year-old boy, one they say is in the company of his mother with outstanding warrants for violating child visitation and custody court orders. Jeremiah Campbell and his mother, 39-year-old Crystal Campbell, are from Amherst. Officials ask anyone who may know more about this incident to contact them.

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Jeremiah Turner Campbell, 9, of Amherst. Jeremiah is in the company of his mother Crystal Lynn Campbell, 39, of Amherst. Crystal has outstanding arrests warrants related to the violation of court orders regarding child visitation/custody. If you know anything about this incident you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, by calling Lt. John Tetterton at 434-946-9373, or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting “CVCS” and your message to 274637.