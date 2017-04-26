Amherst County man faces rape, abduction, firearms charges

From Lynchburg Police: On 04/25/2017, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a report of an Abduction and subsequent Assault. The adult victim stated that on the evening of April 24th they met with a male acquaintance on Wards Rd in the city of Lynchburg. The suspect would not allow the victim to leave and produced a semi-automatic handgun threatening the victim, the victim was eventually able to get away from the suspect and report this incident to the police. Officers and Detectives began to investigate and were able to identify the suspect as Harvey Eule Womack, 47 year old male, resident of Amherst County. Detectives were able to obtain multiple arrest warrants for Womack. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a safe and successful apprehension of this suspect in this case.

Harvey Eule Womack has been charged with the following:

18.2-308.1:4 – Purchase or Transport a Firearm by person subject to a protective order

18.2-282 Brandish a Firearm

18.2-53.1 Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony

18.2-47 – Abduction

18.2-61 – Rape

Womack is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.