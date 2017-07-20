Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seeks rape suspect

Jaquan Andrews

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: The office needs your help with locating Jaquan Tramain Andrews, 29, of Madison Heights. Andrews is currently charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery, Rape, and Object Sexual Penetration related to an incident with a juvenile on 07/15/2017 in Madison Heights. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Clay Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6.  Or you can remain anonymous by texting Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 274637 with your message.









