Amherst County teen girl missing; may be with a man she met on line

The Amherst County Sheriff’s office says a Madison Heights teenage girl is missing, and she may have left home to meet up with a man she met on line. Authorities say 17-year-old Chiann Meng has not been since early yesterday morning.

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: We are attempting to locate a runaway juvenile from Madison Heights. Chiann Leigh Meng, 17, left her residence during the early morning hours of 10/19/2017. Deputies have been actively following leads since her disappearance. We believe Meng left home to meet a subject she met online and we are working quickly towards her safe return to family. If you know where she is you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger or by calling 434-946-9300.