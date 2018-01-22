Amherst man killed in Lynchburg traffic accident

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire & EMS, responded to a crash involving three vehicles on Route 501 in the area of Wiggington Road around 6 PM yesterday. The vehicles involved are as follows:

2000 GMC 1500 Pickup Truck driven by Jared Sumner, 26, of Amherst;

2007 Jeep Wrangler pulling a utility trailer driven by Christopher Arrington, 39, of Lynchburg;

2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Takeysha Gibson, 29, of Lynchburg.

From the initial investigation, it appears the GMC truck driven by Sumner was traveling south on Route 501 when it crossed the center line and struck the Jeep and trailer, driven by Arrington. The pickup also crashed into the Chevrolet Impala driven by Gibson. Both the Jeep and Chevrolet were heading north on Route 501 at the time of the crash. The driver of the GMC Pickup Truck, Jared Sumner, was pronounced dead on the scene by Lynchburg Fire and EMS responders. Three occupants of the other two involved vehicles were transported to Lynchburg General with minor injuries.