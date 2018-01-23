Amherst teen killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

State Police say an Amherst teen was killed yesterday when her crashed head-on into an oncoming tractor-trailer. The victim is identified as 18-year-old Kaylynn Gardner. Police say the car she was driving on Lowesville Road crossed the center line and into the truck’s path. Troopers say no charges have been filed against the truck driver.

From State Police: At approximately 4:50 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 22), Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Amherst County. A 2003 Ford Focus was traveling south on Route 778 near the intersection of Route 627 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Freightliner Columbia 120 tractor trailer. The sedan driver – Kaylynn N. Gardner, 18, of Amherst, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No charges were placed. The crash remains under investigation.