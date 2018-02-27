Another expressway lane closure for Main St. Bridge project

From Lynchburg City: Beginning Tuesday, March 6, the right lane of the Route 29 North Expressway, near the Main Street Bridge, will be closed long term to allow for the ongoing demolition of the old Main Street Bridge and the construction of the new bridge. Motorists are asked to be aware of the closure and to proceed accordingly. Detour signage will be in place. The right lane of the Route 29 South Expressway, which closed January 24, will continue to remain closed long term for this demolition/construction project. The Main Street Bridge Replacement Project includes:

raising the height of the structure to provide greater clearance for traffic traveling north and south on the Lynchburg Expressway

lengthening the bridge at both ends to provide greater clearance to traffic on the Lynchburg Expressway

improvements to the acceleration and deceleration lanes used to enter/exit the northbound lane of Route 29 Business

improvements to the aesthetics of the Main Street Bridge