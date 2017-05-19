Another water line break from Pedlar Reservoir

For the second time in less than six weeks, a water line break from Pedlar Reservoir requires Lynchburg water officials to use a backup source from the James River. City officials say they’ll use the river to serve northern and eastern portions of the city until repairs are complete. All water goes through the same treatment process, and officials say water quality will not be impacted. The first break occurred April 12.

From Lynchburg City: Due to a waterline break from the Pedlar Reservoir, the City will utilize the James River as a water source for the northern and eastern portions of the city while the southern and western portions of the city will continue to use the Pedlar Reservoir. The public will be notified when the repairs are complete and we have returned to the Pedlar Reservoir water source. For more information please contact Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.