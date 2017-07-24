Apco begins installing its first Virginia upgraded meters in Lynchburg

From Appalachian Power: ROANOKE, Va., July 24, 2017 – Appalachian Power today began installing upgraded meters in Virginia. The installation is part of a routine service upgrade that will provide multiple benefits for customers. Plans are to install 54,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in the Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Lynchburg and Lovingston areas. There is no charge to customers for the AMI meters, and the upgraded meters will not affect customers’ bills or electric rates.

An authorized contractor for Appalachian Power today began installing the first meters in the Lynchburg area. Installation generally takes less than 15 minutes. Customers will experience a brief power outage as the field technicians’ safety complete the work.

AMI meters are equipped with technology for remote meter reading. Appalachian Power currently uses radio frequency meters, which require an employee in a company truck to drive by a home or business to obtain meter readings. AMI meters use radio frequency in combination with cell phone technology to transmit meter readings directly to the company, eliminating the need for an employee to drive by the residence.

The new meters also provide other benefits. As college towns, the Christiansburg/Blacksburg and Lynchburg/Lovingston areas experience a high number of connects and disconnects due to student housing moves. With the new meters, connects and disconnects, as well as some other service needs, can be accomplished remotely, speeding service to customers. In addition, the new meters will allow Appalachian Power to more quickly detect when an outage occurs; thus, can more quickly dispatch a crew to the

For more information on the AMI meters, visit www.appalachianpower.com.