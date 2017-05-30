Apco: some downtown Lynchburg customers to lose power Thursday morning

Appalachian Power says some of its downtown Lynchburg customers will experience a power outage Thursday morning for about one hour — roughly between 5:00 and 6:00 am. The affected areas are mostly along Commerce and Main Streets between 5th and 12th Streets. Apco says it’s needed to safely perform underground work associated the Downtown Utility and Streetscape Project.

From Appalachian Power: Some Appalachian Power customers in downtown Lynchburg will experience a power outage Thursday morning, June 1 for approximately one hour. The outage will occur between roughly 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and is necessary for the company’s line employees to safely perform underground work associated with the City’s Downtown Utility & Streetscape Project. The outage will primarily affect customers on Commerce and Main Streets between 5th and 12th Streets. Customers affected by the planned outage should receive a recorded phone message from Appalachian Power. If customers have questions, they can contact Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237.