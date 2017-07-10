Appomattox County man dies after accidental fall in Lynchburg

An Appomattox County man was killed in an accidental fall at a Lynchburg residence. Police responded shortly after noon yesterday and found a man unresponsive in the backyard. Officials identified the man as Leroy Jordan.

From Lynchburg Police: On July 9, 2017, at 1208 hours, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 215

Madison St. in reference to an apparent accidental fall. When officers and LFD personnel arrived on scene they discovered an adult male unresponsive in the back yard of the residence. LFD transported the subject to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he was declared deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim fell from a roof and suffered injuries resulting in his death. The victim was identified as Leroy Preston Jordan, age 67, of Spout Spring, Virginia. The victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy and confirmation on the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing at this point and any new information will be released as an update to this press release. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective D. Dempsey at (434)401-3954 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-(888)798-5900.