Area gun dealer: bump stocks are of little value to legit gun owners

An area firearms dealer says he has seen little or no interest in what are called “bump stocks”, and they are of little to no value to any responsible gun owner. This comes amid growing calls for a federal ban on them. Bump stocks can modify semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly — more like automatic ones — and officials say the Las Vegas gunman had them on 12 rifles found in his hotel room. White says he’s had a few more calls this week, but he discourages anyone from buying one. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

