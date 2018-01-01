Armed robbery on New Year’s Eve at Lynchburg IHOP

From News Release: On December 31, 2017 at approximately 10:30 pm, Lynchburg Police officers responded to 5500 Fort Avenue (IHOP) for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect entered the store; produced a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the restaurant on foot; running towards Wards Road with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. The suspect is a black male wearing black sweatpants a blue hoodie, black shoes and black gloves. This incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigations

Division.