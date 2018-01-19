Atlantic Coast Pipeline receives authorization to begin clearing pipeline path

Developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline say they are ready to shortly begin the first work to clear the pipeline’s path. Pipeline officials say they now have regulatory approval to begin tree felling and vegetation clearing along parts of the pipeline’s route – and the work will start “in coming days”. They hope to begin actual Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction this spring.

From Dominion Energy: “Today, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project received authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to begin limited tree felling and vegetation clearing in areas planned for construction in 2018. Tree felling will begin in the coming days in West Virginia and Virginia, while activity in North Carolina will begin once we receive remaining state agency approvals.This work will only be done on properties where we’ve reached agreements with landowners. None of the work will be done in wetlands, near waterbodies or in other areas that require additional federal and state permits. We will of course notify all landowners before beginning activity on their property. Tree felling will continue through the end of March.

All trees will remain along the right of way until we receive remaining state and federal approvals to clear trees and begin other construction work. Once we’ve received those approvals, we’ll take the final step of requesting a Notice to Proceed with construction from FERC. We expect to receive all remaining approvals and a Notice to Proceed in time to begin construction in the early spring.

It has been a lengthy and rigorous regulatory process over the last three and half years. More than a dozen state and federal agencies have thoroughly reviewed the project and left no stone unturned. We are now days away from beginning pre-construction work that will pave the way for full construction in the spring and completion of the project in late 2019.”

The Limited Notice to Proceed is available on the FERC website.