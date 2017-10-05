Author Kent Hartman talks about the big names in music, along with the rise and demise of music from the ’70s and ’80s

Author Kent Hartman on the Morning Line:
Kent Hartman
6 worst 'Jeopardy!' players ever
'I Dream of Jeannie' star Barbara Eden describes working with Larry Hagman, Elvis and Lucille Ball
6 things you didn't know about Kate Upton
Texas cops seek 'tough guy' after violent sucker punch
House passes budget plan, setting stage for tax overhaul
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy PolicyCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom