Author Kent Hartman talks about the big names in music, along with the rise and demise of music from the ’70s and ’80s

October 5th, 2017 | Written by:

 

Author Kent Hartman on the Morning Line:

Kent Hartman









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test