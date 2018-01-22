Band’s entire musical & sound equipment stolen

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance with an investigation relating to stolen musical equipment. A box trailer, containing the entire inventory of a local band’s musical/sound equipment, was stolen from Hydaway Drive (Forest, VA) in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 20, 2018. Photos of the stolen box trailer and equipment are attached. If anyone can assist in providing details, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. To enter a web tip, please visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers site at www.cvcrimestoppers.org or send a text to CVCS at 274637.