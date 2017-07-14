The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says a couple showed up at the Georgia Pacific plant’s guard house in Big Island this afternoon with an unresponsive two-year child. Arriving rescue units learned the child had been in a home pool – it was then transported to Central Lynchburg General Hospital. No further details are yet available.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 1:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from the guard house at Georgia Pacific on Lee Jackson Highway in Big Island. The caller advised that a couple showed up there with an unresponsive two year old child. Bedford County Fire and Rescue and Big Island Rescue units were dispatched along with Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies. After rescue units arrived on the scene they learned that the child had been in a home pool. The child was transported to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. An investigation into this incident is being conducted to determine the whereabouts and cause.