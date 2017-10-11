Bedford County authorities looking for man who exposed himself to a girl

Bedford County deputies are searching for a man after he reportedly exposed himself to a girl on Butterfly Lane in Stewartsville and asked her to get in his van. A dispatcher says the girl was running up the road screaming for help. She tells deputies she had gotten off the school bus yesterday afternoon and was walking home when the incident happened.

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call today at 4:33 p.m. from Butterfly Lane in Stewartsville. The caller stated that a girl was running up the road screaming for help. The high school age girl advised the caller that a white male in a tan Toyota truck stopped and asked her to get into his vehicle. She also stated that he exposed himself to her. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and spoke with the female. She said that she had gotten off the school bus and was walking home when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.