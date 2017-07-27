Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in Sheetz parking lot

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found at the Sheetz parking lot on East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. A caller contacted police yesterday afternoon to report a man was in a car and appeared not to be breathing. Deputies are working to notify his next of kin. No foul play is suspected.

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call from the Sheetz on East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike at 2:04 p.m. today. The caller stated there was a man sitting in a vehicle near the gas pumps, who was not breathing. The man was removed from the vehicle and CPR started. Rescue units and Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. It appears the man had been deceased in the vehicle a while before he was found. Resuscitation efforts were stopped at 2:33 p.m. and he was pronounced dead. The body will be transported to a local funeral home. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies are working to notify his next of kin. No foul play is suspected….