Bethany Harrison makes history; says that’s not why she won the election

November 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Bethany Harrison is making Lynchburg history, becoming the city’s first-ever female Commonwealth’s Attorney. Harrison defeated Lynchburg Attorney Carlos Hutcherson by more than 5,000 votes. She tells Reporter Andre Whitehead she is happy to be part of a historic victory, but that’s not why she was elected:

11-08 Harrison Bite1-WEB

Hutcherson says he learned a lot in his first try at elective office. He also spoke with Reporter Andre Whitehead:

11-08 Hutcherson Bite1-WEB

Hutcherson said he learned a lot about what it takes to run for political office. He congratulated Harrison for her campaign and victory.










