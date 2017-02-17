Bill mandating 12-month birth control coverage passes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Women in Virginia may soon be able to buy a year’s supply of prescription birth control instead of a few months’ worth.Legislation that would require health insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply is on its way to Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s desk after the General Assembly approved it Thursday.Supporters say it will ease a burden for women and prevent unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Women’s group said the legislation was the first “proactive reproductive health” measure to pass the General Assembly in more

than a decade.The bill doesn’t require that providers write a 12-month prescription.Opponents, including insurance industry representatives, have said the bill could lead to waste.