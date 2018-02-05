Boil water notice issued for some Lynchburg water customers

The City of Lynchburg has issued a boil water notice for people who live along Chesterfield Place, Cornwallis Drive, Nottingham Circle and Yorkshire Circle. City officials say it is the result of a water main break on Windsor Hills Drive, and they expect the situation to be resolved by Wednesday afternoon.

Notice to Customers of City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources: BOIL YOUR TAP WATER. Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Lynchburg Health Department, and City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources are advising to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes . This precaution is necessary due to a water line break on Windsor Hills Drive. The following streets are affected:

•Yorkshire Circle

•Nottingham Circle

•Cornwallis Drive

•Chesterfield Place

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. If you cannot boil your tap water: An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of a least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (1/4 teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. We will be flushing the water system and collecting water samples. We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hours.

For more information call: City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources (434) 455-4250, Lynchburg Health Department (434) 477-5900, http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/ODW/BoilingWaterFAQ.htm