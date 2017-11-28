Book lice and bedbugs found in Lynchburg library branch

The Lynchburg Library’s downtown branch will be closed the rest of the week after book lice and bedbugs were found in an area of the building. Officials describe the infestation as “small” say the discovery came during a routine pest control inspection. They believe the problem is contained and not expected to spread to any other areas of the downtown library. The branch is expected to re-open on Monday.

From Lynchburg City: Library patrons should be aware that the Downtown Branch of the Lynchburg Public Library (located at 900 Church Street in City Hall) will close temporarily beginning today, Tuesday, November 28. It is expected that the Downtown Branch will reopen on Monday, December 4. During a routine inspection, the pest control company under contract with the City discovered a small infestation of book lice and bedbugs in one area of the Library. In order to eliminate the problem, the Library will close to the public and is expected to be treated over the weekend. According to the pest control company, it is believed that the problem is contained and is not expected to spread to other areas of the building. The children’s program originally scheduled at the Branch Library on Friday, December 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. has been moved to the lobby of City Hall (located on the first floor). Mayor Joan Foster will read the children’s classic, “The Mitten” by Jan Brett. Hot chocolate will be provided, and there will be time to complete a craft as well. All ages are welcome.