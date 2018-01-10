Lockdowns at Heritage High and Elementary Schools

Heritage High and Elementary Schools were placed on lockdowns early this afternoon. Police say it followed reports of two men fighting with a possible weapon in the Wards Ferry Road area, and one of them may have had a gun on him. Police described the lockdowns as precautionary.

From Lynchburg Police: On January 10, 2018, at 11:56 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Aaron Place (near Wards Ferry Road) to investigate a situation involving two male subjects fighting with a possible weapon involved. At this time the incident is being investigated as a robbery. Prior to officers arriving, one of the male subjects fled the scene on foot possibly carrying a gun. Because this area is within proximity to Heritage High and Elementary Schools, the decision was made to place both schools on lock-down as a precaution. This incident appears to be isolated in nature; it did not happen on school property and does not appear to be related in any way to the schools.

Officers are still in the area investigating and there are both LPD Officers and Lynchburg City Sheriff’s Deputies at Heritage High and Elementary Schools to ensure the environment remains safe. Both schools will remain on lockdown until the students leave for the day.

At this time the investigation is continuing and there is no additional information to release.