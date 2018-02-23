Campbell Co. authorities request help in locating elderly man

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior citizen. Louis Sterling Quivers, age 76, was last seen on Wednesday, February 21 at 11 a.m. on Timberlake Road (near the Waterlick Plaza area) in Campbell County.

Mr. Quivers is 6’2”, 198 pounds and was wearing a red sweat suit, black leather hat, a black back brace (over his sweatshirt jacket) and red Nike shoes. Mr. Quivers may be experiencing memory issues or may appear confused.

If you have seen Mr. Quivers, or have any information on his location, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.