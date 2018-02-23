Campbell Co. authorities request help in locating elderly man

February 23rd, 2018 | Written by:

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior citizen. Louis Sterling Quivers, age 76, was last seen on Wednesday, February 21 at 11 a.m. on Timberlake Road (near the Waterlick Plaza area) in Campbell County.

Mr. Quivers is 6’2”, 198 pounds and was wearing a red sweat suit, black leather hat, a black back brace (over his sweatshirt jacket) and red Nike shoes. Mr. Quivers may be experiencing memory issues or may appear confused.

If you have seen Mr. Quivers, or have any information on his location, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

Important Message from VDH









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test