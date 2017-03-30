Campbell County: Altavista EMS no longer operational as of Friday noon

Statement from Director of Campbell County Public Safety Tracy Fairchild: We received notice that Altavista EMS will not be operational as of noon tomorrow, March 31. The Campbell County Department of Public Safety is and always has been committed to ensuring the health and safety of the citizens in the area that Altavista EMS serves. Campbell County Department of Public Safety is already prepared to answer all calls of service in that area. The public should see no difference in service delivery.