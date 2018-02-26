Campbell County homeowner shoots intruder

Campbell County officials say a homeowner shot an intruder over the weekend, one who had tried to break into several homes along Ventura Drive just off Timberlake Road. The Sheriff’s office says it received numerous calls from the area early Saturday morning before a homeowner reported firing one shot and striking the intruder. Officials say Jeremy Jones was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital and faces several charges.

From Campbell County: On February 24, 2018 (02/24/2018), at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls on Ventura Drive in reference to an unknown subject banging on windows and attempting to break into residences. The Sheriff’s Office received an additional call from a homeowner stating that a male subject was breaking windows and now entering their residence through a window. The homeowner fired one shot, striking the subject, who then fled on foot. The subject was later located had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. The subject, identified as Jeremy Maurice Jones, was treated by Lynchburg General Hospital for his injuries, and charged with trespassing and property damage. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9580, or Central VA Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.