Campbell County man charged with fatally shooting his father

Campbell County News Release: On December 6, Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Collins Ferry Road, Gladys, regarding reports of a shooting. Responding units arrived on the scene at 9:38 p.m. and discovered John Wesley Staples II, age 40, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Tyler Wesley Staples, age 19, also of Collins Ferry Road, Gladys. Staples is the son of the deceased. Staples was transported to the Campbell County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Any questions regarding this information may be directed to Major L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580.