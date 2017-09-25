Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to find stolen pickup

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a pickup truck reported stolen over the weekend from Langdon Road in the Evington area. It is a described as a black 1988 Chevrolet Cheyenne. A photo of the truck can be seen to the left.

News release: During the late night hours of Saturday, Sept. 23, or early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 24, a vehicle was stolen from Langdon Road in the Evington area of Campbell County. The vehicle is a 1988 Black Chevrolet Cheyenne bearing Virginia tag WSJ-8446. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9850 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or www.Cvcrimestoppers.org.