Campbell County warns of thefts from unlocked vehicles

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person or persons who broke into at least a half dozen vehicles two nights ago, taking valuable items that were inside. Officials say the break-ins occurred on the 1600-block of Leeesville Road and the 100-to-200-block of Cattle Lane in the Evington area. The vehicles were parked in driveways, most of the cars were unlocked, and the sheriff's office says such incidents are more likely to happen this time of year, especially with vehicles that not locked.

(Continue reading for the Campbell County news release.)

Sometime during the evening of November 20 or morning of November 21, 2017, six different residents had their vehicles broken into. These vehicles were in their driveways. Most of the vehicles were unlocked with at least one locked. Items of value were taken from the vehicles. This occurred in the 1600 block of Leesville Road and the 100 to 200 block of Cattle Lane in the Evington area of Campbell County. The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind all citizens to not leave valuables in their vehicles. As we approach the holidays, this will become more of an issue. If it’s valuable, secure it in your home or somewhere safe. Also, please do not leave ignition keys in the vehicles and always remember to lock them – even in your driveway. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Investigator on Duty at 434-592-9580, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.