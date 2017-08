Charlottesville City Council has voted to shroud the city’s Robert E. Lee statue with a black fabric while it continues with efforts to take it down. The early-morning decision came at the end of a lengthy and sometimes chaotic meeting. It had to be suspended at one point, and police removed three people for disrupting the session. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more.

