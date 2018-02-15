Chatham company expanding, adding jobs

Welcome economic news for Pittsylvania County: Governor Northam announced today that Eastern Panel Manufacturing will expand in Chatham. The company will build a new facility in the Chatham Industrial Park and create 15 new jobs.

News release: Richmond, VA – Governor Ralph Northam announced today that Eastern Panel Manufacturing Inc. (EPM) will expand its operation in Pittsylvania county. As part of the expansion, the company will move to a 55,000 square foot facility in the Chatham Industrial Park. The expansion will create 15 new jobs and includes $1 million in capital investment. The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission awarded a $30,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant to assist with this project. Tobacco Commission member, Senator Bill Stanley said, “It is great to see a successful business expanding and adding jobs in our region. Companies like Eastern Panel show that our manufacturing workforce is second to none and I am pleased that the Tobacco Commission chose to support this project.”



Eastern Panel Mfg. Inc. is a custom plywood manufacturer with a combined experience of over 100 years that laminates, and machines, decorative wood veneers and High Pressure Laminates (HPL) to a wide variety of core materials. EPM specializes in supplying Office, Residential, and Contract furniture manufacturers with quality cut-to-size, or sheet stock plywood to their specifications. EPM also services the Architectural Millwork industry along with many Cabinetmaking clients. North American and Exotic veneers are laminated to particleboard, MDF, lumber, lumber banded and veneer core.