Cities decry federal requests to hold immigrants

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Cities in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region say they risk being labeled “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants. But local officials say they’re doing nothing wrong and are following the Constitution.That’s according to an investigation by WAVY-TV .Federal agents are asking jails to hold inmates of questionable immigration status for 48 hours beyond their release date. But sheriffs say such detainer requests require a judge’s signature. Otherwise, they say a person’s rights to due process are being violated.Law enforcement officials in all seven cities said they communicate clearly and cooperate fully with federal immigration agents. They say they notify agents when a non-citizen is in custody and prior to the inmate’s release date.President Donald Trump has warned that so-called “sanctuary cities” risk losing federal funding.