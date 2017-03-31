City Council to Brabrand: must Lynchburg pay for special-ed instruction for non-city students?

Lynchburg City Council members are awaiting a report from School Superintendent Scott Brabrand on whether city taxpayers must foot the cost when city teachers provide special education instruction to students from outside Lynchburg. Council members seemed stunned this week to hear that students from surrounding counties who attend private schools in Lynchburg receive city-paid special ed assistance. Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke with Mayor Joan Foster:

Brabrand told council members that Lynchburg is required by law to provide that assistance at any school within the city, no matter where the students come from. The question is who should pay when those students come from surrounding jurisdictions.