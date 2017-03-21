City councilman speaks out against tax increases in the city’s newly proposed budget

March 21st, 2017 | Written by:

One city councilman is speaking out against proposed tax increases in the new City Managers budget.  WLNI’s Janet Rose spoke to Jeff Helgeson this morning on the Morning Line. Helgeson says newly appointed City Manager Bonnie Syvercek is taking the easy was out with increasing taxes in the latest budget instead of doing the hard work of cutting waste and needless spending. He says if the citizens want to change things, they need to make sure their voice is heard. 03-21 Helgeson wrap-WLNI

