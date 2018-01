5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett announced today he will seek a second term. Garrett’s announcement came during a live interview on WFIR radio in Roanoke:

01-17 Garrett Announce-WEB

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District covers a wide area from the North Carolina border through much of central Virginia to well north of Charlottesville.

Garrett is holding a telephone town hall meeting this evening. Click here for information on how to participate.