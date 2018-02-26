Convergys is hiring: 400 Lynchburg positions to be filled

The Convergys Corporation is hiring, and it plans to swiftly fill 400 positions at was once the Kroger building on Linkhorne Drive. Convergys will hold a job fair there March 21st for customer service representatives and positions in operations and support staff.

From Convergys: Lynchburg, VA, February 26, 2018 – Convergys Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer management, announced today that it is opening and hiring at their new location in Lynchburg, Virginia and when fully operational, will create up to 400 new jobs.

“Convergys is a people business and our employees are our number one asset. We believe in creating careers – not just jobs – and becoming an integral part of the communities in which we live and work,” said Andrew Tisoskey, site director for the Convergys’ contact center in Lynchburg. Mr. Tisoskey further stated that, “we encourage anyone who is interested in joining our team to apply through our website or attend one of our job fairs.”

Convergys is hiring customer service representatives committed to serving our clients. We also are hiring positions in operations management and support staff.

Job Fair Info. Convergys will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 21, 10AM – 2PM E.T. Convergys is located at 2840 Linkhorne Drive. Applications are available at www.careers.convergys.com prior to the job fair.

“We are thrilled to welcome Convergys to the Lynchburg community, a new corporate citizen adding to our City’s skilled workforce and strong business community,” said Joan F. Foster, Mayor of Lynchburg. “Convergys’ presence in the City of Lynchburg demonstrates that the City is not only a great place to live, work and, play but also an excellent place to do business.”

“This project represents an important investment in the City of Lynchburg. Our economic development office has been working closely alongside Convergys to bring this investment to fruition,” said Louise E. Mitchell, Chair of the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority. “The considerable job creation, in addition to the investment in property redevelopment, will have a tremendous impact on our community for years to come.”

Working at Convergys as a customer service representative may serve as a great stepping stone to a career in operations, recruitment, or training. Almost 80 percent of our management team has been promoted from within Convergys. Convergys offers on-site comprehensive training, competitive wages and performance incentives, and benefits including medical and dental insurance, and paid and unpaid time off.