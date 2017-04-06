Crime commission to study marijuana decriminalization

April 6th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia State Crime Commission plans to study whether marijuana should be decriminalized in the Old Dominion.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the commission’s executive committee agreed  yesterday to study the issue this year.Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment requested the study last year.Legislation to decriminalize marijuana have failed in past legislative sessions.Candidates running for governor this year in both parties have called for decriminalizing the drug.

